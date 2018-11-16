Catholic World News

UNICEF chief meets with Pope, lauds his commitment to children affected by war

November 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I had the great honour to meet His Holiness Pope Francis,” the CEO of the United Nations Children’s Fund tweeted on November 15. “We share a strong commitment to protect children & young people uprooted by violent conflict and other crises. Thank you @Pontifex, for your leadership and the decade-long @iamCARITAS @UNICEF [Caritas-UNICEF] partnership in 65 countries.”

