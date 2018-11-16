Catholic World News

Be artisans of communion and evangelizers who are close to the people, Pope tells Latin American seminarians

November 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On November 15, Pope Francis received the community of the Pontifical Latin American College (Spanish-language link) on the 160th anniversary of its founding.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!