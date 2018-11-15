Catholic World News

Chilean cardinal confirms exit from Pope’s advisory council

November 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Javier Errazuriz, the retired Archbishop of Santiago, Chile, has confirmed that he is no longer a member of the Council of Cardinals. The Chilean prelate said that his removal was routine, since he had completed a 5-year term. Cardinal Errazuriz has been summoned by a Chilean prosecutor for questioning on charges that he concealed evidence of clerical abuse.

