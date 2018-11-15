Catholic World News

Italian court orders Archbishop Vigano to pay brother from family estate

November 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has been ordered by an Italian court to pay his brother a sum of €1,800,000 (about $2 million) to settle. The two brothers have been engaged in a long legal battle over control of their family’s wealthy estate. Archbishop Vigano, a former apostolic nuncio in the US, has been the focus of controversy since his release of testimony showing that Pope Francis had continued to rely on former cardinal Theodore McCarrick despite knowledge of his misconduct.

