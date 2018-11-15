Catholic World News

FBI: 73 anti-Catholic hate crimes in 2017

November 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on FBI

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for links to different sections of the FBI’s report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!