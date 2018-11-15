Catholic World News

In China, 4 underground priests subjected to ‘brainwashing’ for over a month

November 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The four were taken into custody by police because they refused to join the government-run Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association.

