Jerusalem bishop praises Jordanian, Egyptian efforts to mediate Gaza crisis

November 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Whilst problems remain unresolved at present, the two sides [Israel and Hamas] could look at St. John XXIII’s Pacem in terris, Auxiliary Bishop Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo said.

