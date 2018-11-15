Catholic World News

Denver archdiocese removed seminary’s vice-rector after abuse allegations

November 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Denver Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported on the removal of Father Kent Drotar from his seminary post; Archbishop Charles Chaput has issued a response.

