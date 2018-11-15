Catholic World News

Cardinal DiNardo: US bishops will take ‘strongest possible actions’ against abuse ‘at the earliest possible moment’

November 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I am sure that, under the leadership of Pope Francis, the conversation that the global Church will have in February will help us eradicate the evil of sexual abuse from our Church,” the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said at the conclusion of the bishops’ fall meeting. “Listening is essential, but listening must inform decisive action ... We leave this place committed to taking the strongest possible actions at the earliest possible moment. We will do so in communion with the Universal Church.”

