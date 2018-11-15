Catholic World News

‘Open Wide Our Hearts’: US bishops issue pastoral letter against racism

November 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The 32-page pastoral letter (“Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love”) has three major sections: “Do Justice,” “Love Goodness,” and “Walk Humbly with God.” The bishops also issued a pastoral letter on racism in 1979; the current letter follows a 2016 report by a USCCB Special Task Force to Promote Peace In Our Communities.

