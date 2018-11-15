Catholic World News
US bishops endorse opening of sainthood cause for Sister Thea Bowman
November 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: A convert to Catholicism, Sister Thea Bowman (1937-1990) was a teacher and popular public speaker.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
