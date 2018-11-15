Catholic World News

US bishops elect new committee chairmen

November 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Among the election results: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco will lead the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth; Archbishop Leonard Blair of Hartford will lead the Committee on Divine Worship; and Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen will lead the Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!