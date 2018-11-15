Catholic World News

Religious leaders call for repeal of new federal ‘parking lot tax’ on churches, nonprofits

November 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “A little-noticed provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would tax parking and transit benefits provided by nonprofit organizations and churches,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops noted. “Unless repealed, this provision will require tens of thousands of houses of worship to file tax returns for the first time in our nation’s history and will impose a new tax burden on houses of worship and nonprofit organizations.”

