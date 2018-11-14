Catholic World News

US bishops defeat resolution to encourage Vatican candor on McCarrick

November 14, 2018

The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has defeated a resolution that would have “encouraged” the Vatican to release documents relevant to the case of the disgraced former cardinal Theodore McCarrick. After sometimes confused debate, the resolution was defeated by a vote of 137 to 85.

