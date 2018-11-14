Catholic World News

Iraqi prelate promotes ‘spirituality of exile and return’

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako has suggested that Iraqi Christians look to the Old Testament for support of a “theology of departure and return,” as they seek to rebuild communities in the Nineveh Valley that were overrun by the Islamic State. The Patriarch said that Christians who are now returning, after their villages were freed, should nourish hope for a new life.

