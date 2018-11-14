Catholic World News

Sicilian priest excommunicated for public attacks on Pontiff

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Alessandro Maria Minutella, a Sicilian priest who has denounced Pope Francis as a “false prophet” and urged resistance against the Vatican, has been excommunicated. The Archdiocese of Palermo announced that the rebellious priest—who had been removed from his parish assignment last year—had incurred the penalty of excommunication latae sententiae “for the crimes of heresy and schism.”

