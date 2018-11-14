Catholic World News

Archbishop Lori: many bishops want to vote, despite Vatican directive

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore said that many American bishops would prefer to vote on proposed responses to the sex-abuse scandal, despite instructions from the Vatican. Archbishop Lori indicated that he was one of the bishops who would favor a vote.

