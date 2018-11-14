Catholic World News

Jesuit-sponsored study examines deportation and its effects

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The CRISIS (Catholic Removal Impact Survey in Society) study, which surveyed 133 deportees, found that on average, deportees have lived in the US for over 19 years and that over 73% planned to return.

