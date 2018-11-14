Catholic World News

11th-century church vandalized in Bordeaux

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of the Holy Cross (photograph) is a Romanesque church and onetime abbey. One French commentator said that such “hateful acts are increasing exponentially today in France.”

