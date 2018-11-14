Catholic World News

Holy Land: Catholic spokesman worried about the ‘sudden and inexplicable’ escalation of Gaza violence

November 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Sobhy Makhoul, a Maronite Catholic in Jerusalem, is director of the Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land’s Christian Media Center.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!