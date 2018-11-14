Catholic World News

Fired Muslim awarded $3.2M in discrimination suit against California hospital

November 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on San Bernardino Press-Enterprise

CWN Editor's Note: A warehouse employee contended that his supervisors harassed him following his conversion to Islam.

