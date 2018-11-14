Catholic World News

Patriarchs, bishops rue sectarian ‘political militias’ that govern Lebanon

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Lebanese prelates also emphasized that teaching the catechism is an essential part of the Church’s mission of evangelization.

