Catholic World News

NPR report: Immigrant communities were the ‘geographic solution’ to predator priests

November 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic Church leaders in Los Angeles for years shuffled predator priests into non-English-speaking immigrant communities,” according to the report. “That pattern was revealed in personnel documents released in a decades-old legal settlement.” Terry Mattingly of GetReligion offered commentary on the report, based on his interviews in the 1980s with Hispanics who had left the Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!