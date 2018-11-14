Action Alert!
Greensburg, Pittsburgh Catholic dioceses to launch compensation fund for clergy abuse victims

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: More than 300 Pennsylvania priests abused over 1,000 minors since the 1940s, a landmark state grand jury report found.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

