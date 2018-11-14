Catholic World News

‘Shaken to the core,’ Michigan lay group releases clergy abuse reader

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “As you [bishops] deal with the scandal of McCarrick and abuse committed by bishops, we urge you to include in your concerns efforts to rid seminaries, dioceses and all Church institutions and structures of those who are involved in sexual misconduct with adults,” said Al Kresta, president and CEO of Ave Maria Radio. “We believe clergy sexual misconduct with adults is at the core of so many of the problems of the Church in the last many decades.”

