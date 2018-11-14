Catholic World News

Editorial: ‘Vatican dodges and delays on sex-abuse scandal’

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Faced with a new wave of sex abuse scandals, the Vatican is falling back on its preferred method of damage control: dodge and delay,” the Chronicle editorialized. “Once again, Church leaders and those in the pews must wonder if Pope Francis and his inner circle are serious about reform. Instead, Rome may be more concerned about keeping control over Catholic leaders...”

