US bishops hear presentation on assisting abuse victims

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Heather Banis, a psychologist who works as the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ victims assistance coordinator, offered this presentation at the US bishops’ fall meeting.

