Intense debate over handling of abuse scandal ensues at USCCB meeting

November 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron inquired into the status of the Vatican investigation into ex-Cardinal McCarrick, and Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the bishops’ conference, said he did not know. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone recommended additional studies into the relationship between homosexuality and clerical abuse. “It’s part of our deposit of faith that we believe homosexual activity is immoral,” added Bishop Joseph Strickland. “Do we believe the doctrine of the Church or not?”

