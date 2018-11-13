Catholic World News

News outlets ignore arrest of Chinese ‘underground’ bishop

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The arrest of Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou has been virtually ignored by the world’s media, notes Father Bernardo Cervellera of the AsiaNews service. The “underground” bishop was arrested this week for the fifth time in the past two years, for resisting the authority of the government-backed Patriotic Association. Many Church sources have avoided mention of the story, Father Cervellera suggests, because it undermines confidence in the recent Vatican agreement with Beijing regime.

