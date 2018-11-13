Catholic World News

Archbishop Scicluna given new role in Vatican abuse cases

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who was once the top Vatican prosecutor in sex-abuse cases, has been appointed “adjunct secretary” of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF). The position will give him a new expanded role in the handling of abuse cases, which are adjudicated by the CDF. Archbishop Scicluna will retain his current post as Archbishop of Malta.

