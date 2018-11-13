Catholic World News

No asylum plans yet for Asia Bibi

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Pakistan has not yet set plans for the release of Asia Bibi, despite a court decision releasing the Christian woman after a decade in prison on a false charge of blasphemy. Although Bibi has finally been reunited with her husband, she remains at an undisclosed location, hoping to be granted political asylum. Islamic zealots have vowed to kill her and her family if she remains in Pakistan.

