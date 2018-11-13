Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigano urges US bishops to be ‘courageous shepherds’

November 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano sent a short message to the American bishops, urging them not to “be afraid of standing up and doing the right thing,” as the US hierarchy met in Baltimore. The former papal nuncio reminded the American prelates: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!