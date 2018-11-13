Catholic World News

Head of National Review Board issues challenge to US bishops

November 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “It has taken the intervention of the state and the media to fully expose the darkness of abuse in our dioceses,” the chairman of the US bishops’ National Review Board said in a blunt address to the plenary meeting of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops on November 13. Dr. Francesco Cesareo reported that the Board is calling for a full investigation of the ecclesiastical career of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!