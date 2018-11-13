Catholic World News

Tribal Christians molested, raped in Bangladesh

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The South Asian nation of 158 million is 89% Muslim and 10% Hindu; Islam is the nation’s official religion. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017.

