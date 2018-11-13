Catholic World News

Intervene firmly against witchcraft, magic, and superstition, Vatican cardinal tells Angolan bishops

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The southern African nation of 29 million is 41% Catholic and 38% Protestant. Pope Benedict XVI made an apostolic journey to Cameroon and Angola in 2009.

