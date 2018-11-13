Catholic World News
A bishop should be a humble and meek servant, not a prince, Pope preaches at weekday Mass
CWN Editor's Note: On November 12, Pope Francis preached on Titus 1:1-9, the first reading of the day.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
