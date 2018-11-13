Catholic World News

To exempt ourselves from ‘zero tolerance’ is ‘unacceptable and cannot stand,’ Cardinal DiNardo tells brother bishops

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops delivered his address after receiving word that the Vatican asked the US bishops to table two key votes in response to the abuse scandal.

