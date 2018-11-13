Catholic World News

Proclaim Christ, heed the Pope as you pursue reform, nuncio tells US bishops

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “My brothers, we cannot run from the challenges that presently confront us,” Archbishop Christophe Pierre told the US bishops at their fall meeting. “We must face them realistically and courageously, listening with open hearts to the voice of Christ and his Vicar on earth.”

