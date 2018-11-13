Catholic World News

Pope institutes peace studies program at Pontifical Lateran University

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the university’s rector, the Pope placed the program “under the protection of my two predecessors, Saints John XXIII and Paul VI, true heralds of peace in the world and who have contributed greatly to the development of the magisterium in this field, this new fruit of the solicitude of the Church, entrusting it to Mary Queen of Peace.”

