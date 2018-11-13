Catholic World News

Renovations to Buffalo bishop’s new home cost $200,000

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Malone of Buffalo sold the bishop’s mansion to help fund clergy sexual abuse settlements. According to the report, Bishop Malone rejected the option of moving to the cathedral rectory, and the diocese is spending $200,000 to renovate a former convent.

