Catholic World News

Spokane bishop: ‘we have degenerate behavior, hypocrisy, and now cover-up’

November 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Spokane Spokesman-Review

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly, Spokane’s bishop since 2015, asked, “How much more can the people of God put up with?” Referring to Archbishop Viganò’s testimony, he said, “I think he wants to make sure his conscience is clear before God. Now, I don’t know the vast majority of his letter. But there are segments of that letter that I know and I can attest that are true.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!