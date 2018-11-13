Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols faces questions over his handling of sex abuse claims

November 13, 2018

The Telegraph

CWN Editor's Note: The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse will question Cardinal Nichols about his handling of allegations during the years he was Archbishop of Birmingham (2000-2009).

