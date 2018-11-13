Catholic World News

New Zealand announces inquiry into abuse in religious institutions

November 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on New Zealand Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-Based Institutions is scheduled to release its report in 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!