Editorial: ‘After delaying bishop vote, can Vatican be trusted to right its own ship?’

November 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “By unexpectedly stopping a vote on greater accountability for US bishops enmeshed in the child sex abuse crisis, the Vatican dashed any remaining illusions that it was capable of imposing accountability from within,” the Globe editorialized. “It’s never been more clear that it now falls instead to law enforcement, in every state and every country, to punish any bishops or other Church officials who committed abuse or covered it up. “

