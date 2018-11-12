Catholic World News

Nigerian police free kidnapped priests

November 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Four Catholic priests who were abducted last week in southern Nigeria have been released, after police raided the site where they were being held. Several suspects were arrested.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!