Pope bids Pontifical Academy of Science focus on climate change, nuclear tension

November 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Pontifical Academy of Science, Pope Francis remarked that “commonly held opinions” often influence the conduct of scientific research. He encouraged the Vatican body to continue its pursuit of practical solutions to problems including climate change, nuclear conflict, and deforestation.

