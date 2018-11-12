Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen reports new moves against ‘underground’ Chinese Catholics

November 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has presented Pope Francis with a report on how, following an accord with the Holy See on the appointment of new bishops, the Chinese government has imposed new restrictions on the “underground” Catholic Church.

