Leading Holy See diplomat calls for ‘ruthless’ honesty in addressing human trafficking’s causes

November 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, Apostolic Nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, spoke at a conference devoted to “Practical Solutions to Eradicate Human Trafficking,” sponsored by the Permanent Observer Mission of the Sovereign Order of Malta.

