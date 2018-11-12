Catholic World News

Pope, at weekday Mass, warns against idolatry of money in the Church

November 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis preached this homily on November 9, the Feast of the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!