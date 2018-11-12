Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Reject the culture of war, Pope says on 100th anniversary of WWI armistice

November 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Following his November 11 Angelus address, Pope Francis also hailed the witness of the martyrs of Barcelona and noted that November 18 is the 2nd World Day of the Poor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

